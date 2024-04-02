Tata Curvv continues testing; interior leaked

The Curvv EV and ICE versions will be introduced later this year

The coupe SUV will rival the Citroen Basalt

Tata Motors is scheduled to launch the ICE and EV iterations of the Curvv coupe SUV later this year. Ahead of its official reveal, a test mule of the car has been spotted yet again, and this time, the images give us a peek at its interior.

As seen in the image here, the interior of the new Tata Curvv will be similar to that of the 2024 Nexon. It gets a two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo at the centre, purple inserts for the dashboard, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based panel for the AC controls, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Also up for offer are A-pillar-mounted tweeters.

Spy shots of the Curvv’s exterior reveal a few details such as the split headlamp setup, flush-fitting door handles, two-piece wraparound LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, reverse parking camera, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and new blacked-out alloy wheels. The higher variants will also get an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, the Curvv is expected to be powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Tata Motors will first introduce the EV version, followed by the ICE derivative, and this format will be followed for each new model range going ahead.