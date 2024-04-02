CarWale
    Tata Curvv continues testing; interior leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,956 Views
    Tata Curvv continues testing; interior leaked
    • The Curvv EV and ICE versions will be introduced later this year
    • The coupe SUV will rival the Citroen Basalt

    Tata Motors is scheduled to launch the ICE and EV iterations of the Curvv coupe SUV later this year. Ahead of its official reveal, a test mule of the car has been spotted yet again, and this time, the images give us a peek at its interior.

    Tata Curvv Dashboard

    As seen in the image here, the interior of the new Tata Curvv will be similar to that of the 2024 Nexon. It gets a two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo at the centre, purple inserts for the dashboard, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based panel for the AC controls, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Also up for offer are A-pillar-mounted tweeters.

    Tata Curvv Right Side View

    Spy shots of the Curvv’s exterior reveal a few details such as the split headlamp setup, flush-fitting door handles, two-piece wraparound LED taillights, shark-fin antenna, reverse parking camera, rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and new blacked-out alloy wheels. The higher variants will also get an electric sunroof.

    Tata Curvv Rear View

    Under the hood, the Curvv is expected to be powered by 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with manual and automatic transmissions. Tata Motors will first introduce the EV version, followed by the ICE derivative, and this format will be followed for each new model range going ahead.

    Tata Curvv Image
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
