New car launches in India in May 2024

They’re coming in hot. No, we aren’t referring to the hot days that lie ahead of us in May 2024, but rather the upcoming cars to arrive later this month that will set the market on fire. Let us take a closer look at the new car launches that will take place in May.

New-gen Maruti Swift

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki commenced bookings of the new Swift for Rs. 11,000. The fourth-gen model, which will be launched in India on 9 May, has been teased in a set of multiple videos.

According to leaked data, the 2024 Swift will be powered by a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12E petrol engine. It remains unconfirmed whether this powertrain will arrive with a hybrid motor in tow.

Force Gurkha 5 door

Force Motors unveiled the Gurkha 5 door in India last month, ahead of its price reveal that is scheduled to take place in the first week of May. The brand also chose the occasion to reveal the updated three door Gurkha.

Apart from a nip-and-tuck design refresh, the Gurkha gets more creature comfort in order to bring it on par with the competition. Powering the car is a 2.6-litre diesel engine that has been tuned to develop 138bhp and 320Nm.

2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

At the time of filing this article, Isuzu officially launched the 2024 D-Max V-Cross in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 21.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The model gets minor design revisions and feature additions over the outgoing car.

The pick-up is powered by the same 1.9-litre diesel engine paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. This time around, Isuzu has also introduced the new Z Prestige variant in the line-up.

Tata Nexon iCNG

Tata Motors showcased the Nexon iCNG at the Bharat Mobility Expo in India earlier this year. The Nexon is currently available in petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains, and with the introduction of the CNG version, it will have the widest range of powertrains to offer.

Apart from the Maruti Brezza, no other traditional rivals to the Nexon such as the Sonet, Venue, Kiger, and now the XUV 3XO, offers a CNG powertrain, although the Fronx and Taisor do come in a CNG version. We have detailed the Nexon CNG and you can read more about the same on our website.

New Porsche Panamera

The new Porsche Panamera was introduced late last year, with prices starting at Rs. 1.68 crore (ex-showroom). The third-gen version received a gamut of upgrades, including changes to the powertrain department as well.

Speaking to our sources, we found that the launch event on 4 May will bring along a few more fresh features alongside a revised price tag. Stay tuned as we get the latest updates on our website and social media channels.