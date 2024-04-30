Mahindra XUV 3XO launched: Now in pictures

Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker will commence bookings on 15 May, followed by deliveries that will start on 26 May.

The 2024 XUV 3XO is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, torque converter automatic, and AMT units. Now, let us take a closer look at the car in a set of pictures.

Up-front, the XUV 3XO gets a fresh fascia with a new grille, fog lights, and a redesigned front bumper.

The headlamp cluster gets C-shaped LED DRLs and projector headlamps.

The side profile remains largely unchanged, and elements such as the blacked-out pillars, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails are carried over from the outgoing car.

The top-spec version now runs on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The C-shaped design is further extended to the taillights.

The posterior also features a connected light setup, courtesy of the LED light bar running the length of the tailgate. The bumper gets minor tweaks as well.

The XUV 3XO now boasts of a segment-first panoramic sunroof.

Inside, the car has a dual-tone black and white theme.

Also up for offer is a dual-zone climate control system.

The seats receive a leatherette finish, although the ventilation function for the front row has been given a miss.

The centre console now houses an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) switch with an auto-hold function.

A rear AC vent setup is offered right from the base variant.

There is also the convenience of a wireless mobile charger.

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO also comes equipped with a Harman Kardon-sourced music system.