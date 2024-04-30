CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO launched: Now in pictures

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV 3XO launched: Now in pictures

    Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker will commence bookings on 15 May, followed by deliveries that will start on 26 May.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2024 XUV 3XO is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, torque converter automatic, and AMT units. Now, let us take a closer look at the car in a set of pictures.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front View

    Up-front, the XUV 3XO gets a fresh fascia with a new grille, fog lights, and a redesigned front bumper.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Headlight

    The headlamp cluster gets C-shaped LED DRLs and projector headlamps.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Side View

    The side profile remains largely unchanged, and elements such as the blacked-out pillars, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails are carried over from the outgoing car.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Wheel

    The top-spec version now runs on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The C-shaped design is further extended to the taillights.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Rear Three Quarter

    The posterior also features a connected light setup, courtesy of the LED light bar running the length of the tailgate. The bumper gets minor tweaks as well.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Sunroof/Moonroof

    The XUV 3XO now boasts of a segment-first panoramic sunroof.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

    Inside, the car has a dual-tone black and white theme.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

    Also up for offer is a dual-zone climate control system.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Row Seats

    The seats receive a leatherette finish, although the ventilation function for the front row has been given a miss.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The centre console now houses an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) switch with an auto-hold function.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Second Row AC Controls

    A rear AC vent setup is offered right from the base variant.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    There is also the convenience of a wireless mobile charger.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Front Speakers

    The new Mahindra XUV 3XO also comes equipped with a Harman Kardon-sourced music system.

