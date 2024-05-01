CarWale
    New Maruti Swift bookings open: India launch on 9 May

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Expected to be offered with both petrol and CNG power
    • Fourth-generation Swift for the Indian market

    Swift Bookings open

    Bookings for the new Maruti Swift have finally opened with the amount set at Rs 11,000 and a launch on 9 May. This is the fourth generation of the popular hatchback and is expected to be launched in India with both petrol and CNG power.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Left Front Three Quarter

    Design highlights and feature list

    Showcased in Japan last year, the new Swift sports an evolutionary design from the outgoing model with new LED headlamps, wheels, LED tail lamps and door handles that have moved from the C-pillar to the doors once again.

    Inside, it's standard Maruti fare but with a new floating display for the infotainment system, abigger full-colour MID and a new climate control interface. We recently learnt that it will pick up many of its features from the Fronx, the likes of which include rear AC vents, USB-C charging ports and an Arkamys sound system.

    Swift Variant options

    We expect that Maruti will continue with its variant nomenclature of LXi, VXi and Zxi spread across both petrol and CNG options. These will ofcourse have a Plus option with added features over the standard trim.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Dashboard

    New Swift powertrain

    Globally, there’s a new three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol with mild-hybrid technology but India is expected to continue with the K12C 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol. This engine in standard guise produces 88bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. In CNG guise it produces 78bhp/98Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual.

    Pricing and competition

    We expect a pricing of Rs. 6.5 lakh to Rs. 10 Lakh for the new Swift range. It will take on the likes of the Renault Triber, Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Celerio, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. However, its biggest rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, its traditional competitor in multiple generations over the last 17 years.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Gallery

