Mahindra Scorpio N Adventure Edition breaks cover!

Mahindra has launched the off-road-ready Scorpio N called as Adventure Edition in the South African market. With this new edition, the three-row SUV is fully equipped to tackle challenging terrains with rugged capability. It is being offered only with the top-spec Z8 4WD variant.

On the outside, the biggest highlight is the revised front and rear bumper which drastically improves the approach and departure angles. Furthermore, the special edition of the Scorpio N gets redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels with massive profile all-terrain tyres. Also on offer is a rugged-looking roof rack finished in black paint.

Mechanically, in the Adventure Edition guise, the Scorpio N continues to be powered by a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with a 4WD configuration. This motor is tuned to generate a maximum power output of 172bhp and 400Nm of peak torque.