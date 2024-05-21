CarWale
    Top highlights of the BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition

    Ninad Ambre

    Top highlights of the BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition
    • Special edition launched with cosmetic changes
    • Comes with BMW Driving Assistant as standard

    BMW India recently launched a special edition variant of the X3 SUV named the Shadow Edition. It is priced at Rs. 74.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the xDrive20d M Sport variant. Here are the top six highlights of the SUV that add appeal to this special edition and make it Rs. 1.4 lakh more expensive than the standard SUV.

    Blacked-out elements

    The new X3 Shadow Edition gets many blacked-out exterior elements, including the kidney grille, window surrounds, roof-rails, and tailpipes.

    Exterior colour options

    This limited edition is offered in two colour options, namely M Carbon Black and M Brooklyn Grey.

    BMW X3 Right Front Three Quarter

    Black Edition package

    There are two special packages on offer that customers can choose from, including a Black Edition Package. It adds a black rear spoiler, M side strip, and an M side logo.

    Carbon Edition package

    Another package that prospective buyers can choose from is the Carbon Edition package with some additional elements. Apart from the aforementioned components, the gear lever and the entry sill are finished in carbon fibre.

    Two types of upholstery

    Inside, the BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition features Vernasca leather upholstery that elevates the look and feel. It can be had in two shades such as Mocha and Black with M stitching.

    BMW X3 Front Row Seats

    ADAS standard

    Apart from the features on the standard X3 xDrive20d M Sport, the Shadow Edition also comes with BMW Driving Assistant as standard. It is paired with lane change warning with blind spot assistant, rear crossing traffic warning, and rear collision prevention.

    Powertrain options for the BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition

    On the engine and gearbox front, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that churns 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    Rs. 68.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 83.46 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 87.10 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 79.74 Lakh
    PuneRs. 82.90 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 87.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 78.32 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 87.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 79.26 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 76.31 Lakh

