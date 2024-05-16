Mahindra XUV 3XO records 50,000 bookings

The booking milestone was achieved in one hour

Deliveries are scheduled to start on 26 May

Mahindra commenced bookings of the XUV 3XO earlier this week for Rs. 11,000. Now, the company has revealed that the model received 27,000 bookings in the first 10 minutes. Additionally, it reached a milestone of 50,000 bookings within an hour of the commencement of bookings.

At the same time, Mahindra has added that it has a manufacturing capacity of 9,000 units per month, and has already produced over 10,000 units as of 15 May, 2024. The deliveries of the sub-four-metre SUV, which is priced from Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), are slated to begin on 26 May.

Customers of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO can choose from a range of nine variants, eight colours, and three engine options. We have driven the car and our review is live on the website. A few notable features of the XUV 3XO include new front and rear bumpers, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 65W Type-C charging port, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold function.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, 'We are immensely proud to announce that the XUV 3XO has received 50000 bookings shortly after opening, which is a testament to the trust our customers place in us. Such an overwhelming market response reaffirms our commitment to innovation and delivering value beyond expectations. The XUV 3XO is a significant leap toward the future of mobility, designed to deliver 'Everything You Want and More.' We are ready to meet this incredible demand and deliver the XUV 3XO to our customers.'