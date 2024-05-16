Tata Altroz Racer spied testing ahead of launch

Altroz Racer prices in India to be revealed in June 2024

Will get a more powerful engine and new features

Ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place next month, the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer was recently spotted during a public road test. New spy shots shared on the web reveal a single, non-camouflaged test mule of the version that will become the new top-spec offering in the Altroz range.

As seen in the spy shots, the new Altroz Racer is finished in a dual-tone shade of orange and black. This is the same spec which was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. A few other notable design elements of this car include twin white stripes on the roof and bonnet, tweaked front grille, and ‘Racer’ badging. Notably, the unit in question runs on dual-tone alloy wheels similar to the car currently on sale, and not the new set of wheels that were showcased earlier.

Inside, the 2024 Tata Altroz Racer is expected to come equipped with multiple feature additions such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned instrument console, new upholstery, red inserts, six airbags, and a wireless charger.

Under the hood, the new Tata Altroz Racer will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine. This unit will produce a higher output of 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox. Once launched, the Altroz Racer will rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Image Source