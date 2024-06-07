CarWale
    Scoop - Mahindra XUV700 MX variant to get an automatic gearbox

    Haji Chakralwale

    Scoop - Mahindra XUV700 MX variant to get an automatic gearbox
    • Will be offered only with the petrol engine
    • Recently received a seven-seater version in the MX variant

    Mahindra is going all out with its flagship SUV, the XUV700, in India. The automaker recently launched multiple new variants, including the AX5L, MX seven-seater, and the Blaze Edition. And, now the popular SUV is all set to receive a new variant in the form of an MX automatic.

    Mahindra XUV700 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Previously, the MX variant was only offered in a five-seat guise with petrol and diesel engines paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Recently, the MX trim also received a seven-seat layout in both engine options. Now, the same variant is also in the process of getting the automatic gearbox with the five-seater petrol version.

    Currently, the manual variant of the XUV700 in the petrol five-seat guise is priced at Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom). So, we expect the automatic version to command a premium of roughly Rs. 1.80 lakh over the equivalent manual variant.

    The MX variant of the XUV700 comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor capable of producing 195bhp and 380Nm of peak torque.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz Racer launched in India at Rs. 9.49 lakh
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki eVX gear lever design leaked in new spy shots

