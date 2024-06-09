Mahindra XUV.e9 spy shots reveal new features

The XUV700-based electric coupe SUV will arrive next year

Spotted in production-ready avatar

Mahindra continues testing the XUV.e9 ahead of its market debut which is scheduled to take place in early 2025. The model is a part of the brand’s EV offensive that will commence later this year, starting with the XUV700-based XUV.e8.

Spotted in the production-ready form, the new Mahindra XUV.e9 will get a bunch of features, some of which include a three-screen setup on the dashboard, new two-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, rotary dial for drive modes, new gear lever, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

On the outside, the 2025 XUV.e9 will receive new front and rear bumpers, new vertically stacked headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, LED light bar at the front and rear, panoramic sunroof, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a set of new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has remained tight-lipped on the technical specifications of not just the XUV.e9, but its upcoming EV range as a whole. We expect this model to get a 60-80kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. The XUV700-based electric coupe SUV is likely to return a range of 500km on a single full charge.

