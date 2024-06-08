Scoop! Vinfast VF e34 spied testing in India

Will assemble cars in India within the next two years

VF e34 is same size as Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos

Spotted in India

Just a few months after having a groundbreaking ceremony for a new plant in Tamil Nadu, Vinfast has already begun testing cars in India and we have captured the VF e34 mid-size SUV testing in India.

Powertrain and size

The VF e34 is currently on sale in Vietnam and Indonesia and is the automaker’s smallest vehicle in its range. It is powered by a 110kW battery pack with a claimed range of 318km and a 0-100kmph time of under nine seconds. Most importantly it is 4.3-meters long with a wheelbase of 2.6-meters putting it in the same size range as the Kia Seltos/Hyundai Creta/Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder/Honda Elevate and the MG Astor.

Cabin and feature list

The cabin is an all-grey affair with chrome inserts and dual-digital displays of which one is a vertical unit and a large size at that. Its feature list has all the usual niceties one would expect with things like level-2 ADAS, climate control, dual USB charging ports, Highline TPMS, connected car technology and a 360-degree camera. At first glance there is nothing that stands out in the feature list rather it’s a competent one with nothing missing.

Pricing and competition

This is the first time we have seen the e34 in India now validating the fact that it will come here as a part of Vinfast’s lineup. We expect a pricing of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh and it will take on cars like the MG ZS EV, Maruti eVX, Kia Carens EV, and Mahindra XUV.e8, Honda Elevate EV and the production version of the Toyota Urban Sport Concept.