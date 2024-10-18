CarWale
    Electric Ferrari test mule spied

    Desirazu Venkat

    Electric Ferrari test mule spied
    • Will be launched in 2026
    • Expected to be a four-door model

    Ferrari is finally going to leap into the world of Born Electric Vehicles with a production-ready version of what you see in the pictures. it will arrive in the market by early 2026 and of course, also spawn an equivalent Maserati model.

    At first glance, it may look too conventional and that’s because Ferrari’s been clever about hiding the final shape. What you are seeing is a modified Maserati Levante top hat. But some obvious Ferrari clues include the lowered ride height, bigger wheels and highly modified headlamps.

    Officially, Ferrari has confirmed such a development and said the focus will be on fun-to-drive above everything. That should be something to watch out for given Ferrari’s prowess in motorsports and tuning of its vehicles. In the larger scheme of things, it’s also expected to help Ferrari bring in a new generation of buyers and in the long run, also help with achieving a better CAFE average.

    Could it come to India? Sources suggest it will cost around 450000 Euros, the equivalent of Rs. 41 crore and that’s before you factor in the 120 per cent CKD tax. Possible sightings are expected to come via Carnet import.

