    Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility rolls out 10 millionth unit

    • The celebratory unit is the Maruti Brezza
    • Fastest among Suzuki facilities to reach this milestone, took 18 years

    Maruti Suzuki India has surpassed the 1 crore unit production milestone at its facility in Manesar, Haryana. With this, it becomes the fastest among Suzuki’s global automobile manufacturing facilities, reaching the milestone in 18 years.

    Spread over 600 acres, the Manesar facility, owned by Maruti Suzuki, began operations in October 2006. Here, the brand manufactures the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and the Celerio. These models are not just sold in the domestic market but are also exported to regions such as Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and other neighbouring countries in Asia. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki’s first passenger car to be exported to Japan, the Baleno, was also manufactured at this facility.

    For the uninitiated, Maruti Suzuki has a total of two plants in India, one each in Gurugram and Haryana. Its parent company, Suzuki, also has a plant located in Gujarat, which will soon be joined by a battery manufacturing facility in the same region. The carmaker is also working on a new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which is expected to open doors for production in 2025.

    Speaking on the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “As we reach this important landmark, I thank our customers for placing their trust in us. I also thank all our employees, business associates, and the Government of India for their continued support. Crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark at our Manesar facility is a testament to India’s manufacturing capability and our commitment to the larger national goal of ‘Make in India’. With a strong focus on local manufacturing of components, since its inception, the company has been able to establish a vast supply chain in India. Through our large-scale manufacturing facilities, we have been able to provide direct and indirect employment to millions of people. Along with our supply chain partners, we will continue to contribute to making the automobile industry in India self-reliant and globally competitive.”

