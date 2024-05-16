2024 Kia EV6 facelift breaks cover

Gets a larger 84kWh battery pack

Get subtle exterior and interior changes

Kia has unveiled a mid-life facelift of its all-electric EV6 crossover in global markets. The model now benefits from a handful of exterior and interior revisions along with some major improvements in the battery pack and specifications department.

On the outside, the updated EV6 gets a slightly redesigned front fascia with a more aggressive bumper- and sleeker and more prominent triangle-shaped LED DRLs. Then on the sides, the biggest highlights are the new patterned alloy wheels which can be opted in 19-inch and 20-inch configurations.

Furthermore, the cabin of the EV6 is now equipped with a digital IRVM, 12-inch heads-up display, and a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel with an off-set Kia logo, which we will see in more upcoming Kia EVs.

As for the battery pack and specifications, the Kia EV6 gets a larger 84kWh unit which is upped by 6.6kWh over the previous iteration. Meanwhile, the battery pack continues to support 350kW DC fast charging, which enables the battery to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.