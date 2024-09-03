Kia EV6 facelift patented in India; launch likely soon

Will be Kia’s third premium offering for India after the new Carnival and EV9

Was revealed in May this year

Kia India is set to bring two of its premium cars to the local market soon, namely the new-gen Carnival and the EV9 electric SUV. While both the aforementioned cars will be launched in India next month, the automaker is already working on yet another premium product that could follow shortly after.

The Korean automobile brand has patented the facelifted version of the EV6 in the Indian market, hinting that the launch could be right around the corner. The updated electric crossover, which made its global debut in May this year, gets a tweaked exterior design, larger battery pack, and minor changes for the interior.

On the design front, changes to the EV6 facelift include a reworked fascia with triangular-shaped LED DRLs and a refreshed bumper with a new air dam. Elsewhere, it gets new 20-inch alloy wheels and minor revisions to the LED light bar on the tailgate.

Inside, the 2025 Kia EV6 receives updates in the form of a new dual-tone steering wheel with an offset logo, 12-inch HUD, and a digital IRVM. Under the skin, the 77.4kWh battery pack is replaced with a larger, 84kWh unit. While Kia is yet to reveal the updated range specifics for this iteration, it retains the 350kW DC fast charging support, allowing the model to be charged from 10-80 per cent in a mere 18 minutes.