BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India at Rs. 74.90 lakh

The BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition was launched in India today at Rs. 74.90 lakh. This is a special edition of the X3 and is available with diesel power. The car is available for booking at all BMW India dealerships and the BMW Online Shop from today onwards.

The Shadow Edition features a blacked-out kidney grille and the BMW Laser Light technology with its unique blue accents. The tailpipes have been painted in high-gloss black while the window graphics, roof-rails, and the BMW kidney frame and bars are also available in high-gloss black.

Inside, you get the M-spec multi-function sport steering wheel, electric seat adjustment, and the M Sport package. The car, as standard, gets ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, three-zone automatic climate control, roller sun blinds and 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest that expands the boot from 500 litres to 1,600 litres. The car also gets BMW’s driving assistant, which provides blind spot detection and helps warn the driver for lane changes, front collisions, and rear collisions. The parking assistant plus with the 360 camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking, as well as steering.

Powering the special edition is BMW’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces an output of 187bhp/400Nm. The car accelerates from 0-100kmph in just 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 213kmph. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed AT and BMW’s xDrive AWD system.

BMW has been on a spree to launch its M-based editions to cash in on the hype created by such models, especially at the start of the financial year. This is third M special edition that BMW has launched in this CY alone.