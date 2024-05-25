Range Rover prices dropped by up to Rs. 56 lakh!

Waiting period will be reduced significantly

Production to be outside of Solihull, UK for the first time

Jaguar Land Rover, a luxury brand owned by Tata Motors, has announced local assembly of its flagship models, the Range Rover and the Range Rover Sport, in India. This is the first time that the production of these models will take place outside of Solihull, UK. Attributing to this move, the Range Rover SUVs have received a massive price cut of up to Rs. 56 lakh. Also, the waiting period for these models will reduce significantly.

The domestically assembled Range Rover will be available in the Autobiography variant with a 3.0-litre petrol and the HSE variant with a 3.0-litre diesel engine. These powertrains can produce 394bhp and 550Nm of torque and 346bhp and 700Nm of torque, respectively. On the other hand, the Range Rover Sport will be offered in Dynamic SE variant with petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Meanwhile, the deliveries of the Range Rover have already commenced. However, customers planning to book the Range Rover Sport will have to wait till 16 August, 2024 for the commencement of deliveries.

As for the prices, the Range Rover now starts at Rs. 2.36 crore, Range Rover Sport at Rs. 1.40 crore, Range Rover Velar at Rs. 87.90 lakh, and the Range Rover Evoque at Rs. 67.90 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom).

Speaking on the occasion, Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer, JLR, said, “Over the last few years, India has witnessed steady and spectacular economic growth and is poised to grow consistently in the near future as well. This growth has resulted in tremendous opportunities to localise product offerings for the discerning Indian clientele. Local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family, in the country”.