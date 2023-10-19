CarWale
    Jaguar Land Rover India registers a sale 2,356 units in H1 FY24

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Jaguar Land Rover India registers a sale 2,356 units in H1 FY24
    • JLR recorded its best-ever half-yearly sales in India
    • Y-o-Y growth stood at 105 per cent

    JLR India has announced its sales numbers for the first half of the current financial year. During the said timeline, the carmaker reported its best-ever H1 performance, with a record sale of 2,356 units and a Y-o-Y growth of 105 per cent during the April-September 2023 period.

    According to the company, the strong half-yearly growth was driven by record sales in both quarters, with Q2 witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 108 per cent, where the retail sales stood at 1,308 units. JLR India had previously reported a 102 per cent sales growth in Q1, compared to the same period last year.

    Further, the order book for FY24 at JaguarLand Rover India witnessed a growth of 90 per cent compared to the same period last year. The flagship Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models contributed to 72 per cent of the total orders. At the same time, the current total order book is sufficient to cover more than eight months of sales. The Defender was the best-selling model for the brand, with a sale of 1,000 units in H1 FY24, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of over 250 per cent. Additionally, JLR’s certified pre-owned business grew by 83 per cent over the same period.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 and Q2 FY24. The consistent growth in our order book exemplifies the growing strength of our brand and products in the hearts of Indian consumers. We will continue to introduce new products that are best suited to meet the discerning needs of our customers and invest in strengthening our brand desire and client experience.'

    New BMW 7 Series 740d M Sport launched; priced from Rs. 1.81 crore

