2023 Tata Safari facelift launched; variant-wise price list

Available in 10 variants and seven colour options

Prices in India start at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors recently revealed the prices of the updated Safari facelift in India. The flagship SUV is available in 10 variants and seven colour options at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). With this facelift, the Safari now looks even more luxurious and offers several first-in-segment features, all while offering similar performance as the predecessor. In this article, we will look at the entire list of the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Tata Safari.

The Tata Safari boast some features which are the first for its segment including welcome and goodbye animation on front and rear LED light bars, rear window sun shades, comfort headrest, rear ventilated seats for the second row (specific to six-seater version), and powered and ventilated front seats with boss mode for the co-driver. Also on offer are features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and an all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Safari facelift:

Manual Variants Ex-showroom Prices Smart Rs. 16.19 lakh Smart (O) Rs. 16.69 lakh Pure Rs. 17.69 lakh Pure (O) Rs. 18.19 lakh Pure+ Rs. 19.39 lakh Pure+ S Rs. 20.39 lakh Pure+ S Dark Rs. 20.69 lakh Adventure Rs. 20.99 lakh Adventure+ Rs. 22.49 lakh Adventure+ Dark Rs. 23.04 lakh Adventure+ ADAS Rs. 23.49 lakh Accomplished dual-tone Rs. 23.99 lakh Accomplished Dark Rs. 24.34 lakh Accomplished+ dual-tone Rs. 25.49 lakh Accomplished+ 6S dual-tone Rs. 25.59 lakh Accomplished+ Dark Rs. 25.84 lakh Accomplished+ 6S Dark Rs. 25.94 lakh