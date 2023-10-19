CarWale
    2023 Tata Safari facelift launched; variant-wise price list

    Haji Chakralwale

    2023 Tata Safari facelift launched; variant-wise price list
    • Available in 10 variants and seven colour options
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Motors recently revealed the prices of the updated Safari facelift in India. The flagship SUV is available in 10 variants and seven colour options at a starting price of Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). With this facelift, the Safari now looks even more luxurious and offers several first-in-segment features, all while offering similar performance as the predecessor. In this article, we will look at the entire list of the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Tata Safari.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    The Tata Safari boast some features which are the first for its segment including welcome and goodbye animation on front and rear LED light bars, rear window sun shades, comfort headrest, rear ventilated seats for the second row (specific to six-seater version), and powered and ventilated front seats with boss mode for the co-driver. Also on offer are features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and an all-digital instrument cluster with navigation support.

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Safari facelift:

    Manual VariantsEx-showroom Prices
    SmartRs. 16.19 lakh
    Smart (O)Rs. 16.69 lakh
    PureRs. 17.69 lakh
    Pure (O)Rs. 18.19 lakh
    Pure+Rs. 19.39 lakh
    Pure+ SRs. 20.39 lakh
    Pure+ S DarkRs. 20.69 lakh
    AdventureRs. 20.99 lakh
    Adventure+Rs. 22.49 lakh
    Adventure+ DarkRs. 23.04 lakh
    Adventure+ ADASRs. 23.49 lakh
    Accomplished dual-toneRs. 23.99 lakh
    Accomplished DarkRs. 24.34 lakh
    Accomplished+ dual-toneRs. 25.49 lakh
    Accomplished+ 6S dual-toneRs. 25.59 lakh
    Accomplished+ DarkRs. 25.84 lakh
    Accomplished+ 6S DarkRs. 25.94 lakh
    Automatic VariantsEx-showroom Prices
    Pure+ Rs. 20.69 lakh
    Pure+ SRs. 21.79 lakh
    Pure+ S DarkRs. 22.09 lakh
    Adventure+Rs. 23.89 lakh
    Adventure+ DarkRs. 24.44 lakh
    Adventure+ ADASRs. 24.89 lakh
    Accomplished dual-toneRs. 25.39 lakh
    Accomplished DarkRs. 25.74 lakh
    Accomplished+ dual-toneRs. 26.89 lakh
    Accomplished+ 6S dual-toneRs. 26.99 lakh
    Accomplished+ DarkRs. 27.24 lakh
    Accomplished+ 6S DarkRs. 27.34 lakh
    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
