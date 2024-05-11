Maruti 1.2 Z petrol engine to get CNG power

Complete Maruti range excluding Ciaz has CNG power

Engine can be had with five-speed MT or five-speed AMT

Maruti’s new 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine that debuted with the new Swift will get CNG power. This was an expected step given that every Maruti model, excluding the Ciaz, has CNG power. Maruti has extensively invested in alternate fuel and has stated many times in the past that its future line-up will be a mix of CNG, petrol, biogas, and electric power.

In its petrol avatar, the engine produces 80bhp/100Nm and can be had with a five-speed MT/AMT. Its claim to fame is a mileage figure of 24.8kmpl for the former and 25.75kmpl for the latter.

The automaker has also said that this Z series engine will make its way to the other Maruti models in the future. This list is expected to include the Wagon R, Baleno, Fronx, and the new Dzire. To this list, we can also add the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser Taisor.