    Honda Amaze CNG now available at select dealerships

    Haji Chakralwale

    Honda Amaze CNG now available at select dealerships
    • Available in manual variants
    • CNG fitment costs Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 85,000

    Select Honda dealerships are offering the Amaze sedan with a CNG kit. This is a move taken by the showrooms to attract the footfall customers who want a CNG-fitted sedan as all of the competitors of the Amaze get a factory-fitted CNG-kit option.

    Honda Amaze Open Boot/Trunk

    Interested customers can pay an additional amount ranging from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 85,000 to get a CNG kit installed in the manual variants of the Amaze. Moreover, dealerships are also offering a one-year warranty on the CNG installation. Notably, the CNG kit fitted in the Amaze is of the Lovato brand, which is quite popular in the aftermarket.

    Honda Amaze Dashboard Switches

    Currently, the Honda Amaze is up for grabs in four variants, namely, E, S, VX, and VX Elite Edition. As for the prices, the compact sedan is available at a starting price of Rs. 7.28 lakh and the top-spec variant retails at Rs. 10.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Mechanically, the Honda Amaze is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor that generates 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

    While many dealerships across the country have started selling the Honda Amaze CNG, the Japanese automaker has not released any statement on the same. However, the Amaze is due for a facelift this year and we expect the CNG option to come officially with the update soon.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.23 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
