Maruti Suzuki Swift accessorised version: Now in pictures

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift in India earlier this month starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 6.49 lakh. The carmaker is also offering different accessories for the fourth generation of the hatchback. Moreover, two accessory packages, namely Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster, are also on offer at an additional cost starting at Rs. 29,500. Here's a fully accessorised version of the same.

As seen in the images, the accessory packs include cosmetic add-ons for the bumpers, engine hood, roof, mirrors, side decals, and many more elements that spruce up the car's exterior look.

Similarly, customers can have the interior tweaked too with accents for the dashboard, centre console, door panels, and seats. Apart from door sills, customers will get a special key cover too.

Powertrain options

The latest iteration of the Swift is available with a new Z-series 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. This mill churns out 80bhp and 112Nm of torque and comes mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT.

Pictures by Sagar Bhanushali