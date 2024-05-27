CarWale
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spied; second row details leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • The Thar five-door will arrive with an electric sunroof
    • Likely to be offered only in a hard-top body style

    With still a few months to go, fresh spy shots of the Mahindra Thar five-door continue to pour in, while we wait for the weather gods to pour some fresh rain to combat the intense heat. This time around, the spy shots reveal the most crucial bit of details that differentiate it from its three-door sibling, which is the second row.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Second Row Seats

    As per the spy shots, the new Thar five-door seems to have plenty of legroom to offer at the rear. It retains the same seat upholstery design as the current iteration on sale but will arrive with a set of AC vents for the second-row occupants. The doors will feature quarter glass panels, pull-type handles, Thar logo on the silver insert, and storage for water bottles. Also up for offer will be a coat hook next to the grab handle. Notably, there will be an additional set of grab handles on the A and B-pillars each.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Front Row Seats

    A few other notable highlights of the 2024 Mahindra Thar five-door will include a new 10.25-inch screen carried over from the XUV 3XO, steering-mounted controls on the leather-wrapped unit, multiple toggle switches on the centre console, the Thar branding on the front seats, and what could possibly be a USB Type-C charging port.

    On the outside, the Thar five-door will carry on with the traditional elements of the three-door version, but bring along a few enhancements in the form of a revised grille, projector headlamps, fog lights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, and a rear wiper and washer.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Right Side View

    We expect the Mahindra Thar in its five-door avatar to be powered by a familiar set of 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. More details are likely to surface ahead of its debut on 15 August, 2024.

