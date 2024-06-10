CarWale
    New SUV launches in India in H2 2024 – Part 1

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New SUV launches in India in H2 2024 – Part 1

    We are almost halfway into the current calendar year and have already witnessed a slew of launches, be it ICE or EV, SUV or hatchback, mass segment or premium. The second half of the current financial year will also bring along its share of excitement via new car launches. Let us take a closer look at what the next six months have to offer.

    Front View

    Mahindra Thar Armada/ Thar 5-door

    One of the highly anticipated cars scheduled to launch later this year, the five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar, will arrive on 15 August. Set to be the fresh launch from the brand after the 3XO this year, it is expected to be powered by 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

    In terms of design, the Thar five-door will get minor tweaks to the fascia, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, LED taillights, and a new grille. Inside, the SUV will get updates in the form of an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, and a new touchscreen infotainment system.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Curvv

    Tata Motors is on a roll this year when it comes to launches. The company introduced the Punch EV, CNG AMT versions of the Tiago and Tigor, and the Altroz Racer. The next big thing on its list is the Curvv nameplate, which will arrive around the festive season. A coupe SUV that will fight the likes of the Citroen Basalt and the traditional mid-size SUVs, it will come as an EV first, followed by the ICE versions.

    The Curvv could get a healthy list of features including a sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, wireless mobile charging, fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen system, all LED lighting, fresh set of alloy wheels, and LED lights bars at the front and rear. Under the hood, we can expect a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a new TGDi turbo-petrol motor. Also up for offer will be a CNG variant.

    Rear View

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    After the Creta received a facelift earlier this year, it is no surprise that the updates will also make their way to the Alcazar. The three-row SUV is expected to debut in the festive season and will get cosmetic upgrades and feature enhancements.

    In terms of design, the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is likely to get a new grille, redesigned front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels, fresh LED taillights, and LED light bars. Inside, it will get a Level 2 ADAS suite and new upholstery. Notably, the car already has features such as a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, BlueLink connectivity, TPMS, and dual 10.25-inch screens.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Nexon CNG

    The party at Tata won’t stop with the Curvv, as the carmaker is working on a CNG version of the Nexon. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo held this year, the Nexon CNG, similar to other emission-friendly cars from the brand, will get the signature twin-cylinder CNG technology.

    Elsewhere, the Nexon CNG will boast a single advanced ECU, direct start in CNG, modular fuel filter, and auto switch between fuels. This version will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 170Nm. The specifications of the CNG output have not been revealed at the moment.

    India-bound Volvo EX90 electric SUV production begins

    Tata Nexon Gallery

