    India-bound Volvo EX90 electric SUV production begins

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    3,856 Views
    India-bound Volvo EX90 electric SUV production begins
    • Customer delivers scheduled for the second half of 2025
    • Volvo will launch it in key global markets including India

    Volvo has announced that its production facility in South Carolina has now started building the brand’s new electric flagship SUV, the EX90. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for the second half of this year. The vehicle will be launched in key markets globally including India.

    Volvo’s first manufacturing plant in the United States opened in 2018 outside Charleston, and it currently produces the EX90 and the S60 sedan. The plant can manufacture up to 150,000 cars per year. The EX90 is based on Volvo’s born-electric EV technology base, with a claimed fully electric range of up to 600km.

    Volvo EX90 Left Front Three Quarter

    Volvo India has already confirmed that the EX90 will be sold in India alongside its entry-level iteration, the EX30. Currently, the brand has two electric models on sale including the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Talking about the upcoming electric SUVs, the seven-seater EX90 made its global debut in 2022. The top-of-the-range variant of the EX90 comes equipped with a 111kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 600km on a single charge. The battery pack sends power to two electric motors mounted on each axle which generates up to 500bhp and 900Nm of peak torque.

    Volvo EX90 Dashboard

    On the other hand, the entry-level EX30 will be bundled with a 69kWh battery pack with a twin motor setup. In this state of tune, the EX30 can deliver a claimed range of up to 474km on a full charge.

    Volvo EX90 Image
    Volvo EX90
    Rs. 1.00 - 1.30 Crore
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Tata Altroz Racer launched: Now in pictures

    Volvo EX90 Gallery

