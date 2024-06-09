India-bound Volvo EX90 electric SUV production begins

Customer delivers scheduled for the second half of 2025

Volvo will launch it in key global markets including India

Volvo has announced that its production facility in South Carolina has now started building the brand’s new electric flagship SUV, the EX90. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for the second half of this year. The vehicle will be launched in key markets globally including India.

Volvo’s first manufacturing plant in the United States opened in 2018 outside Charleston, and it currently produces the EX90 and the S60 sedan. The plant can manufacture up to 150,000 cars per year. The EX90 is based on Volvo’s born-electric EV technology base, with a claimed fully electric range of up to 600km.

Volvo India has already confirmed that the EX90 will be sold in India alongside its entry-level iteration, the EX30. Currently, the brand has two electric models on sale including the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Talking about the upcoming electric SUVs, the seven-seater EX90 made its global debut in 2022. The top-of-the-range variant of the EX90 comes equipped with a 111kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 600km on a single charge. The battery pack sends power to two electric motors mounted on each axle which generates up to 500bhp and 900Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the entry-level EX30 will be bundled with a 69kWh battery pack with a twin motor setup. In this state of tune, the EX30 can deliver a claimed range of up to 474km on a full charge.