Production-ready Mahindra Thar 5-door spied; launch on 15 August

The five-door version could be called the Thar Armada

To be available only in the hard-top body style

Mahindra continues testing the Thar five-door in the country ahead of its launch that will take place on 15 August. New spy shots shared on the web have given us a fresh look at a new unit of a production-ready test mule.

As seen in the images here, the new Mahindra Thar five-door will receive a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer, and a fresh 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system derived from the recently launched XUV 3XO. Previous test mules have revealed that the lifestyle SUV will arrive only in the hard-top body style, unlike its three-door sibling which also gets a convertible-top option.

The 2024 Thar five-door will set itself apart from the smaller-sized sibling with the help of a new grille, larger wheelbase, tweaked front and rear bumpers, LED taillights, and more. Inside, the model is expected to be equipped with a single-pane sunroof, rear AC vents, fully digital instrument cluster, engine start-stop button, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Also up for offer could be an ADAS suite.

Under the hood, the upcoming iteration of the Thar could arrive with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. These motors would be paired with six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units.

Image Source