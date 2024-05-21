CarWale
    Audi Q7 Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 97.84 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Audi Q7 Bold Edition launched in India at Rs. 97.84 lakh
    • Gets four exterior paint hues
    • To be offered in limited numbers

    Earlier this month, Audi India launched the Bold Edition of the Q3 in the country. And now, the automaker has introduced the same for the Q7 SUV priced at Rs. 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-run special edition of the Q7 is available in four new exterior paint hues, namely, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey.

    With the Bold Edition, the Q7 benefits from a sporty exterior design with black styling cues. The design highlights include a gloss black grille, blacked-out Audi logo on the front and rear, and blacked-out window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof-rails.

    Mechanically, the Q7 Bold Edition is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid tech. This motor is tuned to generate 335bhp and 500Nm of peak torque while being mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and AWD system. In this state of tune, the SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph.

    Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q7 has been an icon in Audi's Q family, merging remarkable driving dynamics with incredible versatility. With the launch of this Bold Edition, we are offering our customers an even more exclusive variant packed with distinctive styling elements that amplify its road presence. The Audi Q7 special edition is designed for those who want to make a powerful statement and discover the perfect synthesis of comfort, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology.”

    Audi Q7
    Rs. 86.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
