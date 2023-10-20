CarWale
    Audi India retails 5,530 units in the first nine months of 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Audi India retails 5,530 units in the first nine months of 2023
    • SUV sales grow by 187 per cent
    • Registers 88 per cent growth in the January-September 2023 period

    Audi India retailed a total of 5,530 units in the first nine months of the calendar year, thus recording a growth of 88 per cent. The company has attributed the positive growth to multiple launches, such as the e-tron siblings, Q3 and Q3 Sportback, and various other RS models.

    Further, the German luxury automobile brand added that its SUV range witnessed a growth of 187 per cent, while the performance and lifestyle cars, including the e-tron range, witnessed a rise of 42 per cent during the same period.

    Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Audi India retailed 5,530 units witnessing a strong 88 per cent growth; while our SUVs have witnessed a growth of 187 per cent. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting this growth to continue on the back of sustained demand for our best-sellers, including the A4, A6, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, and Q8. With our recent launches, including the Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment. We are confident of good demand during the festive season for our electric range, which also includes India’s first EV supercars, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.”

    The company’s pre-owned car business, Audi Approved Plus witnessed a growth of 63 per cent from January to September 2023. This chain currently operates with 25 facilities across all major hubs in the country and is scheduled to increase to 27 facilities by the end of the year.

