Tata partners with HPCL to expand EV charging network

Will leverage fuel station network

To gather insights on charger usage

Tata Motors’s electric division (TPEM) has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) to expand public charging stations across India. With this collaboration, the two companies will leverage HPCL fuel stations to set up chargers in locations where Tata EV owners frequent the most. HPCL will also gather insights on charger usage to improve the EV customer experience.

This agreement between TPEM and HPCL also aims to explore the potential of EV adoption with the introduction of charging ease like RFID cards to make the charging experience better. HPCL’s 21,500 fuel stations across the country aim to have 5000 EV charging stations installed by December 2024. Meanwhile, TPEM’s EV market share (with four EVs in their line-up) aims to help both the charging station providers as well as other EV owners with the improved charging infrastructure.

Recently, HPCL also ordered 1500 fast EV chargers from Servotech – a Delhi-based EV tech company. The petroleum and natural gas company invested around 102 crore for the manufacturing, supplying and installing DC EV chargers nationwide, prioritising HPCL's retail outlets.