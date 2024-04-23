Mahindra XUV 3XO to get THIS new feature

The XUV300 facelift will be called the 3XO

To be revealed on 29 April

Mahindra has released yet another teaser of the upcoming XUV 3XO sub-four-metre SUV ahead of its world debut which is scheduled to take place on 29 April. The 3XO is essentially the facelifted iteration of the XUV300.

As seen in the new teaser, the 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO will get a seven-speaker music system. Further, this unit will be sourced from Harman-Kardon. A few other notable features of the model revealed by the teasers include a panoramic sunroof, remote climate control function, new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, refreshed centre console, new gear lever, and more.

On the design front, the new XUV 3XO will receive tweaked L-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, new grille, reworked front and rear bumpers, C-shaped LED taillights, a fresh set of alloy wheels, and an LED light bar on the tailgate.

Powering the Mahindra XUV 3XO could be the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines paired with a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Upon arrival, the 3XO will lock horns with the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.