Jeep Commander gets the new Blackhawk edition globally

- Gets new colours and exclusive badging

- Cabin gets a fully black theme

While the Meridian facelift for the Indian market is still a few months away, Jeep has introduced a special Blackhawk edition of the Meridian for the Brazilian market where the SUV is also known as the Commander.

The Commander Blackhawk is offered in the Carbon Black monotone shade with Sting Grey and Polar White hues that are paired with a contrasting black roof. Along with this, the special edition also flaunts 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Further, the chrome elements on the grille, headlights, and window line have been swapped for a stealthier-looking dark chrome embellishment.

Inside, the cabin gains a similar all-black theme with black suede inserts on the dashboard and upholstery. The front seats also get special ‘Blackhawk’ motifs lending it a touch of exclusivity.

Globally, the Blackhawk is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 272bhp and 400Nm. However, if this edition is launched in India, it will most likely make use of the brand’s 2.0-litre diesel mill that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque along with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The Meridian was earlier offered in ‘Upland’ and ‘X’ special versions in India that were based on the Limited (O) and the Limited Plus trims, respectively. Given the sales numbers of the SUV, Jeep India could consider introducing the Commander as well in this new avatar.