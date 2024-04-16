CarWale
    Jeep Meridian facelift to hit the market soon

    • To remain mechanically unchanged
    • Likely to get plenty of feature upgrades 

    Jeep India has caught us by surprise by revealing its plan to launch the Meridian facelift in the country soon. The automaker has been teasing the incoming new Wrangler for quite a while now but stayed tight-lipped regarding the Meridian facelift. Now, it has come to light that the three-row SUV will soon get a 2024 update after the Wrangler launch.

    The Jeep Meridian was first introduced in the country in 2022 and received mild updates and different editions over the time. Now, with the 2024 update, we expect the Compass-based SUV to receive cosmetic updates to its exterior and new features.

    On the outside, the Meridian facelift will likely get a revised front and rear bumper, updated grille, tweaked alloy wheel design, and new exterior paint schemes. Meanwhile, the dimensions of the SUV will likely remain unchanged.

    As for the features, the current iteration of the Meridian is already loaded with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and powered front-row seats, digital instrument panel, and a 360-degree camera. However, with the update, the SUV will likely get a Level 2 ADAS suite, larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen with new UI, and rear window blinds.

    Now, for the powertrain option, Jeep is unlikely to make any changes to the engine or gearbox option. The Meridian facelift will likely continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel motor coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic torque converter unit. Also on offer is a 4WD configuration limited to the automatic variants.

