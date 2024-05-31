Jeep Meridian facelift spied testing again

Likely to get a Level 2 ADAS suite

Expected to debut in the festive season of 2024

Jeep India will soon update the Meridian SUV in the festive season of 2024. The automaker confirmed this during the launch of the Jeep Wrangler off-roader earlier this year. With the 2024 update, the Meridian facelift will get a slightly revised exterior with new features.

On the outside, we expect the Meridian to feature a revised grille having sleeker LED headlamps with DRLs, tweaked front and rear bumpers, redesigned taillights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

As for the features, the Jeep Meridian already comes loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, all-digital instrument panel, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree surround camera. With the 2024 update, the Meridian could benefit from Level 2 ADAS tech.

Under the hood, the Jeep Meridian facelift could continue with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine coupled with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic torque converter unit. This motor, in the current iteration, produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Source: TeamCarDelight