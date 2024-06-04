CarWale
    Jeep Meridian X to make a comeback soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    16,926 Views
    Jeep Meridian X to make a comeback soon
    • Was first introduced in April 2023
    • Special edition to be based on the Limited Plus variant

    Jeep India is bringing back the special edition of the Meridian SUV called the ‘X’ in India. This edition was first introduced in the country in April 2023 alongside the Upland edition. As per the brand, the reason for the return of the Meridian X is its high demand among SUV's buyers.

    Jeep Meridian Left Side View

    The Jeep Meridian X will be based on the Limited Plus variant of the three-row SUV. To set it apart from the standard variant, the Meridian X will feature a Silvery Moon exterior paint with body-coloured lowers, side steps, and a grey-coloured finish on ORVMs, roof, and alloy wheels.

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the Meridian X will feature an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, footwell lighting, rear seat entertainment package (optional), ambient lighting, puddle lamp, and sun shades.

    Mechanically, the Jeep Meridian X will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This oil burner is capable of churning out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 29.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
