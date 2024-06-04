Jeep Meridian X to make a comeback soon

Was first introduced in April 2023

Special edition to be based on the Limited Plus variant

Jeep India is bringing back the special edition of the Meridian SUV called the ‘X’ in India. This edition was first introduced in the country in April 2023 alongside the Upland edition. As per the brand, the reason for the return of the Meridian X is its high demand among SUV's buyers.

The Jeep Meridian X will be based on the Limited Plus variant of the three-row SUV. To set it apart from the standard variant, the Meridian X will feature a Silvery Moon exterior paint with body-coloured lowers, side steps, and a grey-coloured finish on ORVMs, roof, and alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin of the Meridian X will feature an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, footwell lighting, rear seat entertainment package (optional), ambient lighting, puddle lamp, and sun shades.

Mechanically, the Jeep Meridian X will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This oil burner is capable of churning out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.