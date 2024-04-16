Jeep Wrangler facelift to be offered in two variants and five colours

Retains the powertrain option

Meridian facelift to debut soon

Jeep India is bringing the globally updated Wrangler to Indian shores this month. The mighty off-roader is all set to make its debut soon and ahead of its official price announcement, we have got our hands on the details regarding the variants and the colour options of the Jeep Wrangler facelift.

The soon-to-be-launched Jeep Wrangler will be offered in two variants, namely, Unlimited and Rubicon. As for the colour options, customers will get five shades to choose from including Firecracker Red, Sarge Green, Bright White, Black, and Anvil (new).

The automaker promises the Wrangler facelift will offer more tech, safety, and off-road capabilities. Some highlights include an updated fascia with a sleeker seven-slat grille, ‘Gorilla Glass’ windshield (glass commonly used in the smartphone and tech industry), and a full-fledged ADAS suite.

As for the features, the off-roader will benefit from a revised cabin with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen running on the Uconnect 5 system, new digital instrument panel, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, Alpine-sourced audio system, and a noise cancellation system with seven microphones.

Mechanically, the automaker has not made any changes to the powertrain of the SUV. It will continue to source power from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter unit. The motor is good for putting out 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque while delivering power to all four wheels via the brand’s improved Selec-Trac and Rock-Trac 4WD system.

Meanwhile, the American automaker will also reveal the Meridian facelift soon. We expect cosmetic upgrades in terms of design and features for this Compass-based three-row SUV.