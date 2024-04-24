Mahindra XUV 3XO interior teased; mileage revealed

To get a digital instrument cluster

To be launched on 29 April, 2024

As we move closer to the official price announcement of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, the automaker is sending out multiple teasers revealing key details. Now, in the latest teaser, the interior of the SUV has been revealed completely along with the mileage figures.

As seen in the picture, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will receive a major overhaul in terms of its interior over its predecessor (XUV 300). It will feature a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument panel, Harman Kardon-sourced music system, panoramic sunroof, remote climate control, dual-zone climate control, new steering wheel, and a redesigned centre console.

Moreover, in the teaser, the automaker also revealed the mileage and performance figures. As visible in the instrument cluster, one of the engine options of the 3XO will offer an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.1kmpl. Furthermore, the particular variant will offer an exhilarating performance by sprinting from zero to 60kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Mechanically, the XUV 3XO will likely continue with the same powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel mill with manual and automatic gearboxes. Meanwhile, the prices of the SUV are set to be revealed on 29 April, 2024.