    2024 Force Gurkha 5 door and 3 door driven - Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2024 Force Gurkha 5 door and 3 door driven - Now in Pictures
    • Thar-rival updated
    • The off-roader gets new features

    Force Motors has launched the latest iteration of the Gurkha in India. The three-door version is priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh and the five-door at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). We recently drove both these cars and the first drive review impressions are already live. Let’s check out these pictures of the SUV from the first-drive experience in Goa.

    Left Side View

    Force Gurkha 5 door picture gallery

    The introduction of the five-door version is the highlight as the three-door was already on sale. Nevertheless, both cars get cosmetic changes and new features for 2024.

    Front View

    Riding on a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels, the SUV gets new paint options, including red, green, white, and black. All of these look spectacular but the bright red is the one that will grab the most attention.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Up front is a single-slat grille with ‘Gurkha’ lettering, circular LED headlight with integrated LED DRLs, and fog lamps with a cornering function.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Other highlights include a snorkel, windscreen bar, roof rack with an integrated ladder, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, black cladding, and a tow hook.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Gurkha boasts a ground clearance of 233mm, which is said to be the highest in the segment. As a result, the SUV can drive up a 35-degree incline and wade through 700mm of deep water.

    Front View

    It even gets a new independent suspension at the front, fully locking mechanical differentials on both the axles, and an electronic shift-on-the-fly.

    Dashboard

    Inside, there's a familiar-looking dashboard like the one we had seen on its predecessor. However, it is now equipped with a digital instrument cluster integrated with TPMS.

    Infotainment System

    A nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage now. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity through an app.

    Instrument Cluster

    The SUV also gets a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel. On the safety front, the five-seater and the seven-seater get dual airbags, reverse camera, ABS with EBD, and TPMS.

    Front Row Seats

    Force Gurkha engine and gearbox options

    The Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that now churns out 138bhp and 320Nm of torque. This mill is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and continues to get a 4x4 system.

    Engine Shot

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

