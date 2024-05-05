CarWale
    Mahindra XUV 3XO reaches dealerships in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    28,525 Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO reaches dealerships in India
    • XUV 3XO prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh
    • Available in nine variants and eight colours

    Mahindra introduced the facelifted XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the model has started arriving at local dealers across the country.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the new XUV 3XO is finished in a shade of Everest White. This is one of the eight mono-tone colours offered by the Tata Nexon rival. The unit in question is the AX5 variant, with the key giveaways being the lack of a soft-touch finish on the top side of the dashboard and lack of ORVM-mounted rear view cameras.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Rear Three Quarter

    The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in nine variants - MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Further, customers can choose from three engine options including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. These engines are paired with five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and AMT units.

    Image Source

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Image
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6915 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8297 Views
    58 Likes

