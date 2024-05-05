Mahindra XUV 3XO reaches dealerships in India

- XUV 3XO prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh
- Available in nine variants and eight colours
Mahindra introduced the facelifted XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the model has started arriving at local dealers across the country.
As seen in the images here, the new XUV 3XO is finished in a shade of Everest White. This is one of the eight mono-tone colours offered by the Tata Nexon rival. The unit in question is the AX5 variant, with the key giveaways being the lack of a soft-touch finish on the top side of the dashboard and lack of ORVM-mounted rear view cameras.
The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in nine variants - MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Further, customers can choose from three engine options including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. These engines are paired with five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and AMT units.