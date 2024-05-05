Mahindra XUV 3XO reaches dealerships in India

XUV 3XO prices in India start at Rs. 7.49 lakh

Available in nine variants and eight colours

Mahindra introduced the facelifted XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the model has started arriving at local dealers across the country.

As seen in the images here, the new XUV 3XO is finished in a shade of Everest White. This is one of the eight mono-tone colours offered by the Tata Nexon rival. The unit in question is the AX5 variant, with the key giveaways being the lack of a soft-touch finish on the top side of the dashboard and lack of ORVM-mounted rear view cameras.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in nine variants - MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury. Further, customers can choose from three engine options including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine. These engines are paired with five-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and AMT units.

