Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition reaches dealership

Prices start at Rs. 24.24 lakh

Gets new Matte Blaze Red exterior paint

Mahindra recently launched a new special ‘Blaze Edition’ for the XUV700 at a starting price of Rs. 24.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition offers cosmetics changes with new exterior and interior styling. Now, post its launch, the XUV700 Blaze Edition has started arriving at dealerships across the country.

The Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition is based on the FWD AX7L variant and gets petrol and diesel powertrain options in a seven-seater layout. While the diesel versions get automatic and manual gearbox options, the petrol-powered Blaze Edition is offered only with the automatic unit. Moreover, only 2,500 units of the XUV700 Blaze Edition will be produced and sold to signify its exclusivity.

As for the changes, the XUV700 Blaze Edition carries a new paint scheme called Matte Blaze Red with blacked-out elements. The roof, grille, ORVMs, and alloy wheels get contrasting black treatment.

On the inside, the Blaze Edition of the XUV700 features an all-black interior theme with red stitching and accents on the centre console, AC vents, and seat upholstery. On the features front, as the Blaze Edition is based on the AX7L trim, it gets all the bells and whistles the XUV700 has to offer.

Mechanically, the XUV700 Blaze Edition can be had with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel mill. While the petrol engine is tuned to generate 195bhp and 380Nm of torque, the diesel engine is capable of producing 182bhp and 420Nm of peak torque.

