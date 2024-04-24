Jeep and Citroen cars to become expensive from 30 April

Prices to be hiked by up to 0.5 per cent

Jeep Compass and Meridian to incur the price revisions

Stellantis India, the company that owns the Jeep and Citroen brands, has announced a price revision for both brands effective from 30 April, 2024. While all the models of the Citroen will undergo a price revision, only the Compass and the Meridian from the Jeep brand will receive a price hike.

Models of both brands will incur a price revision of up to 0.5 per cent. On average, all the models will become expensive by Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 17,000. The reason leading to the price hike is attributed to the increased input costs and operational expenses.

Currently, Citroen India has four models on sale, including the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and the C5 Aircross. On the other hand, the Jeep range includes the Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and the Wrangler. In other news, Jeep India will soon launch the Wrangler facelift in the country.