Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus variant launched in India at Rs. 21.39 lakh

New mid-spec variant with feature list enhancement

Diesel power only

Toyota has launched a GX Plus variant for the Innova Crysta and priced it at Rs. 21.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets 14 additional features over the GX trim and is priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh higher.

Some major highlights of this new GX Plus variant include:

Rear camera

Auto-fold mirrors

DVR

Diamond-cut alloys

Wooden panels

Premium fabric seats

Colours and official statement

This new variant can be had in seven- and eight-seater options and across five colours, namely, Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic. Powering this variant is Toyota’s 2.4-litre diesel producing 148bhp/343Nm which is mated to a five-speed manual.

Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Ever since its launch in 2005, Innova brand has earned an unshakable reputation of being the segment leader by setting industry benchmarks. Synonymous with quality and trust, Innova has served the diverse mobility needs of generations of Indians and continues to hold the same aspirational value. Time and again our endeavour at TKM has been to keep the brand relevant and multi-functional, based on the evolving customer trends, in line with our customer-centric approach.”

Ex-showroom prices for the Innova Crysta GX Plus variant

Innova Crysta GX Plus 7-seater- Rs. 21.39 lakh

Innova Crysta GX Plus 8-seater- Rs. 21.44 lakh