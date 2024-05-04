CarWale
    AD

    New Maruti Swift to be offered in 5 variants and 9 colours

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    54,081 Views
    New Maruti Swift to be offered in 5 variants and 9 colours
    • To be launched on 9 May, 2024
    • Will get a new VXi (O) variant

    Maruti Suzuki will soon reveal the new-gen Swift hatchback in the country on 9 May, 2024. The updated model will be offered in five variants and nine colour options. Apart from the updated design, the Swift facelift will be more feature-rich and provide better performance with the new engine. Interested customers can pre-book the new Swift by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

    The popular Maruti hatchback will be available in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. Out of these, the VXi (O) will be a new variant. As for colour options, the Swift will be offered in nine colours, including two new colours, Luster Blue and Novel Orange.

    Coming to the features, the updated Swift hatchback will flaunt new features such as a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen, wireless charger, six airbags (standard), Arkamys sound system, rear AC vents, Type C charging port, and LED fog lamps.

    As for the powertrain and specifications, the new-gen Maruti Swift will source power from a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series engine which is being offered globally. This motor will come mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox with a power output of up to 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition launched; prices start at Rs. 24.24 lakh
     Next 
    India-bound Kia EV6 facelift teased ahead of debut later this year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Swift to be offered in 5 variants and 9 colours