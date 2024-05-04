New Maruti Swift to be offered in 5 variants and 9 colours

To be launched on 9 May, 2024

Will get a new VXi (O) variant

Maruti Suzuki will soon reveal the new-gen Swift hatchback in the country on 9 May, 2024. The updated model will be offered in five variants and nine colour options. Apart from the updated design, the Swift facelift will be more feature-rich and provide better performance with the new engine. Interested customers can pre-book the new Swift by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The popular Maruti hatchback will be available in five variants, namely, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi+. Out of these, the VXi (O) will be a new variant. As for colour options, the Swift will be offered in nine colours, including two new colours, Luster Blue and Novel Orange.

Coming to the features, the updated Swift hatchback will flaunt new features such as a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen, wireless charger, six airbags (standard), Arkamys sound system, rear AC vents, Type C charging port, and LED fog lamps.

As for the powertrain and specifications, the new-gen Maruti Swift will source power from a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z series engine which is being offered globally. This motor will come mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox with a power output of up to 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque.