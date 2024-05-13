Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Base variants compared

Mahindra disrupted the Indian sub-four metre SUV market with the launch of the XUV 3XO. The model is not only better than its predecessor but undercuts all its primary competitors by at least Rs. 50,000. Now, to counter this and continue its dominance, Tata Motors has launched a new base variant for the Nexon called Smart (O). In this article, we will compare the entry-level variants of both SUVs and see which one offers a better deal.
Prices
The Mahindra XUV 3XO can be had in nine variants, namely, MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L. However, the variant we will focus on in this article is the entry-level MX1. It is available at a price tag of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon is offered in four trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. As for the new variants, the Nexon benefits from three, namely, Smart (O), Smart+, and Smart+ S. While, the former is a petrol-powered version, the latter two are available with a diesel engine. As for the price, the new base-spec petrol variant of the Nexon is available at a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
When compared, the MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO is more affordable by Rs. 50,000 than Nexon’s Smart (O).
Features
|Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1
Halogen projector headlamps
LED DRLs
LED indicators on ORVMs
LED taillamps
Six airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
ISOFIX mounts
16-inch steel wheels
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Engine start/stop
Steering modes
All-four power windows
One touch up/down – driver window
Front armrest with storage
60:40 split rear seats
Rear AC vents
USB charging ports (Type-A and -C)
12V socket
Adjustable headrests for the rear row
Reverse parking sensors
Seatbelt reminder for all passengers
Front height-adjustable seat belts
Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
|Tata Nexon Smart (O)
Six airbags
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
LED headlamps
LED DRLs
LED taillamps
Twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo
Front power windows
Reverse parking sensorsISOFIX mounts
Drive modes
Powertrain
Under the hood, both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon are powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor. The one in the Nexon is a three-cylinder Revotron unit capable of producing 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
On the other hand, the XUV 3XO gets an mStallion gasoline motor tuned to generate 109bhp and 200Nm of maximum torque. Notably, unlike the Nexon, the XUV 3XO gets a six-speed manual gearbox.