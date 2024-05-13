Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Base variants compared

Mahindra disrupted the Indian sub-four metre SUV market with the launch of the XUV 3XO. The model is not only better than its predecessor but undercuts all its primary competitors by at least Rs. 50,000. Now, to counter this and continue its dominance, Tata Motors has launched a new base variant for the Nexon called Smart (O). In this article, we will compare the entry-level variants of both SUVs and see which one offers a better deal.

Prices

The Mahindra XUV 3XO can be had in nine variants, namely, MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L. However, the variant we will focus on in this article is the entry-level MX1. It is available at a price tag of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon is offered in four trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. As for the new variants, the Nexon benefits from three, namely, Smart (O), Smart+, and Smart+ S. While, the former is a petrol-powered version, the latter two are available with a diesel engine. As for the price, the new base-spec petrol variant of the Nexon is available at a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

When compared, the MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO is more affordable by Rs. 50,000 than Nexon’s Smart (O).

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 Halogen projector headlamps LED DRLs LED indicators on ORVMs LED taillamps Six airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) ISOFIX mounts 16-inch steel wheels Electrically adjustable ORVMs Engine start/stop Steering modes All-four power windows One touch up/down – driver window Front armrest with storage 60:40 split rear seats Rear AC vents USB charging ports (Type-A and -C) 12V socket Adjustable headrests for the rear row Reverse parking sensors Seatbelt reminder for all passengers Front height-adjustable seat belts Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

Tata Nexon Smart (O) Six airbags Electronic Stability Program (ESP) LED headlamps LED DRLs LED taillamps Twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo Front power windows Reverse parking sensorsISOFIX mounts Drive modes

Powertrain

Under the hood, both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon are powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor. The one in the Nexon is a three-cylinder Revotron unit capable of producing 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

On the other hand, the XUV 3XO gets an mStallion gasoline motor tuned to generate 109bhp and 200Nm of maximum torque. Notably, unlike the Nexon, the XUV 3XO gets a six-speed manual gearbox.