CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Base variants compared

    Read inతెలుగు|हिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    27,237 Views
    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Base variants compared

    Mahindra disrupted the Indian sub-four metre SUV market with the launch of the XUV 3XO. The model is not only better than its predecessor but undercuts all its primary competitors by at least Rs. 50,000. Now, to counter this and continue its dominance, Tata Motors has launched a new base variant for the Nexon called Smart (O). In this article, we will compare the entry-level variants of both SUVs and see which one offers a better deal.

    Prices

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO can be had in nine variants, namely, MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L. However, the variant we will focus on in this article is the entry-level MX1. It is available at a price tag of Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon is offered in four trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. As for the new variants, the Nexon benefits from three, namely, Smart (O), Smart+, and Smart+ S. While, the former is a petrol-powered version, the latter two are available with a diesel engine. As for the price, the new base-spec petrol variant of the Nexon is available at a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    When compared, the MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO is more affordable by Rs. 50,000 than Nexon’s Smart (O).

    Features

    Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1

    Halogen projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED indicators on ORVMs

    LED taillamps

    Six airbags

    Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

    ISOFIX mounts

    16-inch steel wheels

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Engine start/stop

    Steering modes

    All-four power windows

    One touch up/down – driver window

    Front armrest with storage

    60:40 split rear seats

    Rear AC vents

    USB charging ports (Type-A and -C)

    12V socket

    Adjustable headrests for the rear row

    Reverse parking sensors

    Seatbelt reminder for all passengers

    Front height-adjustable seat belts

    Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

    Tata Nexon Smart (O)

    Six airbags

    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

    LED headlamps

    LED DRLs

    LED taillamps

    Twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

    Front power windows

    Reverse parking sensorsISOFIX mounts

    Drive modes

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, both the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon are powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor. The one in the Nexon is a three-cylinder Revotron unit capable of producing 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the XUV 3XO gets an mStallion gasoline motor tuned to generate 109bhp and 200Nm of maximum torque. Notably, unlike the Nexon, the XUV 3XO gets a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Production-ready Mahindra XUV700-based XUV.e9 spied
     Next 
    Maruti Swift Thrill Chaser package priced at Rs. 30,000

    Related News

    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon

    Tata Nexon to get panoramic sunroof soon

    By Haji Chakralwale

    16 May 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open

    Mahindra XUV 3XO official bookings open

    By Haji Chakralwale

    15 May 2024

    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

    Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to open tomorrow

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    14 May 2024

    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures

    Mahindra 3XO driven - Now in pictures

    By Ninad Ambre

    13 May 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6926 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8302 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th MAY
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAY
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th APR
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 67.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th APR
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV 3XO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.17 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.54 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.02 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.51 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.96 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.66 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6926 Views
    33 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8302 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Base variants compared