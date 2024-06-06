CarWale
    Force Gurkha RWD in the works

    Haji Chakralwale

    Force Gurkha RWD in the works
    • To compete with the Thar RWD
    • Will likely be offered in three-door guise

    Force Motors is preparing to take on the RWD Mahindra Thar with a similar RWD version. The Indian automaker is all set to launch the RWD version of the Gurkha in the country in the coming months.

    Force Motors Gurkha Left Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the Force Gurkha is offered in a three-door and five-door guise with an AWD drivetrain as standard. In this configuration, the Gurkha competes directly against the Mahindra Thar three-door. However, the latter is also available in the RWD petrol and diesel versions at a lower starting price tag of Rs. 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

    In terms of design, the RWD version of the Gurkha will remain untouched in the three-door body style. Currently, the Force Gurkha is priced at Rs. 16.75 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh for the three-door and five-door versions, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). We expect the RWD variant of the Gurkha to be priced between Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make it more accessible and possibly scoop away some sales from the RWD Mahindra Thar which currently attracts a lengthy waiting period.

    We have driven the recently launched five-door Gurkha and our first-drive video is live on our YouTube channel.

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
