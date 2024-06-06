Maruti Suzuki Dream Series limited edition: Top highlights

Available for Alto K10, Celerio, and S-Presso

Bookings have commenced across dealerships

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the Dream Series to enhance its entry-level offerings with new features. Let's take a look at the top highlights of these limited editions offered at a more affordable price point.

Price and availability

Priced at a more accessible price point of Rs. 4.99 lakh, this limited edition series is available only in June 2024. This will help boost the sales of small cars with a good price tag and more features.

Alto K10 Dream Series

The Alto K10 Dream Series is based on the VXI+ variant and includes all its features. In addition, it comes equipped with a reverse parking camera and a security system.

S-Presso Dream Series

The S-Presso Dream Series also builds on its VXI+ variant, which is the most feature-rich trim in its line-up. It features black wheel arch cladding, black and silver body side moulding, skid plates, and chrome accents on the grille and boot lid. The additional features include a reverse parking camera, security system, speakers, and an interior styling kit with silver highlights.

Celerio Dream Series

On the other hand, the Celerio Dream Series ups the game of the LXI variant with a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, speakers, and a reverse parking camera.

AGS models are now cheaper

Apart from the Dream Series, Maruti Suzuki also recently reduced the prices of its AMT-equipped variants by Rs. 5,000 to make them more affordable.

Engine options for the Dream Series

All three models of the Dream Series are powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. However, do note that they are only available with a five-speed manual gearbox as of now.