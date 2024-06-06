Maruti Suzuki Dream Series limited edition: Top highlights

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the Dream Series to enhance its entry-level offerings with new features. Let's take a look at the top highlights of these limited editions offered at a more affordable price point.
Price and availability
Priced at a more accessible price point of Rs. 4.99 lakh, this limited edition series is available only in June 2024. This will help boost the sales of small cars with a good price tag and more features.
Alto K10 Dream Series
The Alto K10 Dream Series is based on the VXI+ variant and includes all its features. In addition, it comes equipped with a reverse parking camera and a security system.
S-Presso Dream Series
The S-Presso Dream Series also builds on its VXI+ variant, which is the most feature-rich trim in its line-up. It features black wheel arch cladding, black and silver body side moulding, skid plates, and chrome accents on the grille and boot lid. The additional features include a reverse parking camera, security system, speakers, and an interior styling kit with silver highlights.
Celerio Dream Series
On the other hand, the Celerio Dream Series ups the game of the LXI variant with a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, speakers, and a reverse parking camera.
AGS models are now cheaper
Apart from the Dream Series, Maruti Suzuki also recently reduced the prices of its AMT-equipped variants by Rs. 5,000 to make them more affordable.
Engine options for the Dream Series
All three models of the Dream Series are powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. However, do note that they are only available with a five-speed manual gearbox as of now.
|Dream Series Limited Edition: Model-wise packages
|Alto K10 VXI+ Dream Series
|Reverse Parking Camera
|Security System
|S-Presso VXI+ Dream Series
|Reverse Parking Camera
|Security System
|Speaker (1Pair)
|Interior Styling Kit (Silver Ornament)
|Wheel Arc Cladding (Black)
|Body Side Moulding (Black & Silver)
|Side Skid Plate
|Rear Skid Plate
|Front Skid plate
|Front Grille Garnish (Chrome)
|Back Door Garnish (Full Chrome)
|Number Plate Frame
|Celerio LXI Dream Series
|Pioneer Multimedia Stereo
|Reverse Parking Camera
|Speaker (1 Pair)