    Maruti Suzuki Dream Series limited edition: Top highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the Dream Series to enhance its entry-level offerings with new features. Let's take a look at the top highlights of these limited editions offered at a more affordable price point.

    Price and availability

    Priced at a more accessible price point of Rs. 4.99 lakh, this limited edition series is available only in June 2024. This will help boost the sales of small cars with a good price tag and more features.

    Alto K10 Dream Series

    The Alto K10 Dream Series is based on the VXI+ variant and includes all its features. In addition, it comes equipped with a reverse parking camera and a security system.

    S-Presso Dream Series

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The S-Presso Dream Series also builds on its VXI+ variant, which is the most feature-rich trim in its line-up. It features black wheel arch cladding, black and silver body side moulding, skid plates, and chrome accents on the grille and boot lid. The additional features include a reverse parking camera, security system, speakers, and an interior styling kit with silver highlights.

    Celerio Dream Series

    On the other hand, the Celerio Dream Series ups the game of the LXI variant with a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, speakers, and a reverse parking camera.

    Left Side View

    AGS models are now cheaper

    Apart from the Dream Series, Maruti Suzuki also recently reduced the prices of its AMT-equipped variants by Rs. 5,000 to make them more affordable.

    Engine options for the Dream Series

    All three models of the Dream Series are powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. However, do note that they are only available with a five-speed manual gearbox as of now.

    Dream Series Limited Edition: Model-wise packages
    Alto K10 VXI+ Dream SeriesReverse Parking Camera
    Security System
    S-Presso VXI+ Dream SeriesReverse Parking Camera
    Security System
    Speaker (1Pair)
    Interior Styling Kit (Silver Ornament)
    Wheel Arc Cladding (Black)
    Body Side Moulding (Black & Silver)
    Side Skid Plate
    Rear Skid Plate
    Front Skid plate
    Front Grille Garnish (Chrome)
    Back Door Garnish (Full Chrome)
    Number Plate Frame
    Celerio LXI Dream SeriesPioneer Multimedia Stereo
    Reverse Parking Camera
    Speaker (1 Pair)
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 4.72 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 4.84 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 4.43 Lakh
    PuneRs. 4.74 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 4.78 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 4.56 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 4.77 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 4.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 4.57 Lakh

