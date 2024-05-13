CarWale
    Production-ready Mahindra XUV700-based XUV.e9 spied

    Haji Chakralwale

    23,274 Views
    Production-ready Mahindra XUV700-based XUV.e9 spied
    • To offer cubical-shaped LED headlamps
    • To be launched in April 2025

    Mahindra is working on multiple all-electric products that are set to debut in the country starting next year. Among the list is the XUV700-based coupe termed as XUV.e9 which will make it to the Indian market likely in April 2025. Ahead of any official announcement, the model has been spied testing in the Southern region of the country.

    Mahindra XUV.e9 Rear View

    As seen in the picture, the Mahindra XUV.e9 will flaunt its coupe-like structure with the sloping roofline that blends seamlessly in the curved LED taillamps. Other noticeable elements include a rear spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, shark-fin antenna, rear parking camera with sensors, squared-off wheel arches, and door-mounted rear door handles. Notably, the front door handles are flush fitting similar to those of the XUV700.

    Mahindra XUV.e9 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Up front, the all-electric coupe resembles the XUV700 but with some electric characteristics such as blanked-off grille, sleeker radiator grille and air inlets, full-width LED light bar, and air curtains. Moreover, the LED headlamps get cubical treatment along with a front-facing camera and front parking sensors. Noticeably, the XUV.e9 will be equipped with a 360-degree surround camera as the camera module is visible on the ORVMs.

    Mahindra XUV.e9 Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the interior, the previous spy pictures of the cabin revealed the inclusion of a three-screen setup for the dashboard. Interestingly, it is the first of its kind in this segment. Other than that, being a Mahindra, the XUV.e9 is expected to be decently equipped with features such as an all-digital instrument panel, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, sunroof, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Mahindra XUV.e9 Image
    Mahindra XUV.e9
    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra XUV.e9 Gallery

    • Mahindra XUV.e9 Left Front Three Quarter
