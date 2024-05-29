CarWale
    Upcoming Mahindra XUV electric SUVs spotted on test

    Ninad Ambre

    Upcoming Mahindra XUV electric SUVs spotted on test
    • Two based on the XUV700
    • Feature EV-specific INGLO platform

    Mahindra is testing upcoming electric SUVs in India and three test mules in disguise were spied on recently. These include the BE.05, XUV.e8, and the XUV.e9, which were being charged at a mall’s underground parking in Rajasthan.

    Exterior

    The XUV.e8 is considered to be the electric version of the XUV700, and the XUV.e9 is the coupe version of XUV.e8. On the other hand, the BE.05 is another EV based on the concept version exhibited earlier. Notably, the XUV.e9 looks longer than the XUV.e8 as seen in the images where both these cars are parked alongside each other for charging. Both of these sport a similar fascia with large DRLs. Unlike the other vehicles, the XUV.e9 also has a charging port at the back. All these cars will be launched in the premium electric SUV segment.

    Front View

    Interior

    Though we don't have images of the interior, previous spy shots have revealed a futuristic dashboard with three 12.3-inch displays and a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. We can expect the EVs to sport features such as a heads-up display with augmented navigation, vehicle-to-load function, and Level 2 ADAS.

    Powertrain options

    These EVs are a part of Mahindra's 'Born Electric' range of electric SUVs. They are expected to feature single-motor and dual-motor configurations and offer multiple battery options ranging from 60-80kWh. These cars can not only sprint fast but will also be able to charge quickly with fast charging capability.

    Rear View

    Images courtesy: Rushlane

