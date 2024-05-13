MG Cloud EV patented in India; launching soon?

The Cloud EV could be the third electric offering from MG in India

Gets two battery pack options in global markets

MG Motor began testing the new Cloud EV in India last month, hinting at the carmaker’s plans to introduce this model in the local market. Now, the brand has registered a patent for what could go on to become the third electric car from the company to be sold here.

As per the patented image, the new Cloud EV gets an LED light bar on the fascia, projector headlamps, blanked-off grille, wide air dam, front fender-mounted charging port on the left side, and a panoramic sunroof. Elsewhere, it gets flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, black roof, and an integrated spoiler.

The interior of the 2024 MG Cloud EV is expected to get features in the form of a fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents, three-spoke steering wheel, and horizontally-positioned AC vents.

Globally, the MG Cloud is offered with 50.6kWh and 37.9kWh battery packs paired with an electric motor that claims to return a range of 460km and 360km, respectively. More details are expected to surface soon.