Exclusive! Tata Altroz Racer starts reaching dealerships ahead of launch

Will be offered in three variants and colour options

Prices to be announced on 7 June, 2024

Tata Motors will soon launch the Altroz Racer in the country. Ahead of the price announcement, which is scheduled for 7 June, the performance hatchback has started arriving at dealerships.

The colour visible in the picture is the dual-tone Avenue White hue. Other than that, the Altroz Racer can be had with two more paint schemes, namely, Atomic Orange and Pure Grey. As for the variants, customers get three options – R1, R2, and R3.

Inside, the Altroz Racer will come draped in an all-black theme with red and white accents. Feature-wise, the model will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, air purifier, 360-degree surround camera, and an electrically adjustable sunroof.

At its heart, the Altroz Racer will be equipped with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated only to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor will churn out 118bhp and 170Nm of peak torque.