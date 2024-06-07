CarWale
    Tata Altroz Racer launched: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Altroz Racer launched: Variants explained

    Tata Motors has officially introduced the Altroz Racer in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The sportier iteration of the premium hatch, which rivals the i20 N Line, can be booked on the carmaker’s official website.

    The 2024 Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine gets its state of tune from the Nexon, where it produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque.

    In terms of colours, the new Altroz Racer is available in three options: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. Further, customers can choose from three variants, namely R1, R2, and R3. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tata Altroz Racer.

    Altroz Racer R1

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Six airbags

    Leatherette seats

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Smart key with push button start-stop

    LED DRLs

    Rear wiper and washer

    Four speakers and four tweeters

    Projector headlamps

    Automatic climate control

    Front fog lamps

    Rear defogger

    All four power windows

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Cruise control

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Rear AC vents

    Automatic headlamps

    Leather-wrapped front sliding armrest

    Sporty exhaust

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    Ambient lighting on the dashboard

    Altroz Racer R2

    Voice-activated electric sunroof

    Wireless charger

    Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

    360-degree camera (surround view system)

    Blind spot monitor

    Xpress cool function

    Altroz Racer R3

    Air purifier

    Ventilated front seats

    iRA connected car technology

