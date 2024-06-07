Tata Altroz Racer launched: Variants explained

Tata Motors has officially introduced the Altroz Racer in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The sportier iteration of the premium hatch, which rivals the i20 N Line, can be booked on the carmaker’s official website.

The 2024 Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine gets its state of tune from the Nexon, where it produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque.

In terms of colours, the new Altroz Racer is available in three options: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. Further, customers can choose from three variants, namely R1, R2, and R3. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tata Altroz Racer.

Altroz Racer R1 16-inch alloy wheels Six airbags Leatherette seats 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system Smart key with push button start-stop LED DRLs Rear wiper and washer Four speakers and four tweeters Projector headlamps Automatic climate control Front fog lamps Rear defogger All four power windows Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Cruise control Height-adjustable driver seat Rear AC vents Automatic headlamps Leather-wrapped front sliding armrest Sporty exhaust Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Ambient lighting on the dashboard

Altroz Racer R2 Voice-activated electric sunroof Wireless charger Seven-inch digital instrument cluster 360-degree camera (surround view system) Blind spot monitor Xpress cool function