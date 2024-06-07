Tata Altroz Racer launched: Variants explained

Tata Motors has officially introduced the Altroz Racer in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The sportier iteration of the premium hatch, which rivals the i20 N Line, can be booked on the carmaker’s official website.
The 2024 Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. This engine gets its state of tune from the Nexon, where it produces 118bhp and 170Nm of torque.
In terms of colours, the new Altroz Racer is available in three options: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. Further, customers can choose from three variants, namely R1, R2, and R3. The following are the variant-wise features of the Tata Altroz Racer.
Altroz Racer R1
16-inch alloy wheels
Six airbags
Leatherette seats
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Smart key with push button start-stop
LED DRLs
Rear wiper and washer
Four speakers and four tweeters
Projector headlamps
Automatic climate control
Front fog lamps
Rear defogger
All four power windows
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Cruise control
Height-adjustable driver seat
Rear AC vents
Automatic headlamps
Leather-wrapped front sliding armrest
Sporty exhaust
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
Ambient lighting on the dashboard
Altroz Racer R2
Voice-activated electric sunroof
Wireless charger
Seven-inch digital instrument cluster
360-degree camera (surround view system)
Blind spot monitor
Xpress cool function
Altroz Racer R3
Air purifier
Ventilated front seats
iRA connected car technology